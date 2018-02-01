King’s Lynn United duo top averages

King’s Lynn United Men won 5-2 at Seadell in the Norfolk Super Darts League on Sunday.

Glenn West had a 28.36 average and other winners were Ian King, Pat Dix, Shaun Bitson and Ady Johnson with a 26.37 average.

The ladies drew 2-2 and player-of-the-match Alison Ransom (16.60 average) hit 100 and 140 in the deciding leg against Seadells Norfolk player Kerry Jobson who hit four tons herself in the same game.

United’s other winner was Tracey Baldwin (111, 100) who enjoyed a solid deciding leg against Claire Broom, who also plays for Norfolk.

Shaun Bitson has been invited into the Norfolk county squad, as has Andy Neave from the other Lynn team.Both players have been playing consistent darts for a while.

On Sunday, the other Lynn team visited Gorleston. After a great start from Martin Broomfield (21.47), the men’s team eventually lost 5-2.

The other winner was MoM Mark Easter (21.74), who is now unbeaten in 14 Super League matches this season.

Special mention to the unlucky Andrew Alexander (24.75), who lost on a double in a five-leg game that was nip-and-tuck all of the way.

The ladies team drew 2-2 with wins from PoM Elise Broomfield (15.49) and June Townsend. Both the other ladies lost in fifth-leg deciders on the doubles.

On Sunday, the team hosts Seadell, starting at 6.30pm.