King’s Lynn West Norfolk SC swimmers serve up Frills with first regional times

The busy West Norfolk SC swimmers had a trip to Sheffield for the annual ‘Snow Frills’ Level 3 meet.

This event is held over a weekend at the prestigious Ponds Forge pool, over the long course distance of 50 metres.

Opposition from clubs such as Leeds, Leicester, Salford, Bradford and Manchester, gave the Lynn based club some valuable opportunities to acquire regional and county times, along with personal bests (pb).

Erica Charters and Harvey Isle both came away with their first regional times. Erica has been tantalisingly close to a regional time in the breaststroke events, but surprised herself and her delighted parents, with one in the 200m butterfly. She had a phenomenal weekend overall, recording many pbs and results, including third in the 100m breast, 4th in the 100m fly and 5th in the 200m breaststroke.

Harvey Isle also gained his regional time in the 200m fly, again a first for him. He also included 3rd in the 200 backstroke and many pbs.

Robert Addis was in his trademark dominant form in the 13 year age group, winning the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events, along with the 100m breaststroke.

Freddie Laws picked up gold medals in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, and 200m I/M events. Oliver Harris was in fine form, winning the 15/16 50m fly, second in the 100m breaststroke and 3rd in the 100m freestyle, and recording seven pbs from seven races.

Joe Wells took six silver medals and two bronze in the very competitive 17/over age group. In the same age group Oliver Kenny was in sharp form taking silver in the 50m back and bronze the 100m breaststroke.

Jacob Isle took second places in the 50m and 100m fly to continue his family’s success. Jake Lammas swam well to come 4th in three events with more pbs.

Harry Sharpe was involved in some close finishes, swimming some great pbs and taking medals home, including 3rd in the 200m freestyle. Youngsters Campbell Pick, Joshua Parker and Ethan Evans had some good swims.

Finlay Ryan is now at Sheffield Hallam University, (Biomedical Sciences) but turned out for West Norfolk, winning the 17/over 100m breaststroke. Younger brother Fraser came 3rd in the 50m breaststroke.

Rachael Johnson swam some superb races, winning the 50m breaststroke, second in the 200m breast and 3rd in the 200m I/M.

Ellie-Mei Shepperson continues to shine at breaststroke, taking second spots in the 100m and 200m events. Katelin Taylor picked up numerous pbs and rounded off with a bronze in the 50m fly.

Jamie Sturge and Olivia Skittrell had their first taste of long course swimming, scoring many pbs. Kiera Clarke, Katie Drew and Isabel Jeffery all picked up pbs over the weekend, and had some fine races. Other girls in form were Leah Bushell, Abigail Nicholson, Esmie Kidman, Chloe Sorrell, Rosie Muspratt , Molly Lee and Millie Laws.

Thanks go to head coach, Sarah Vanderloo, for her encouragment. Lois Addis and Carol Sorrell kept order as marshalls. Celina Taylor and Paul Johnson worked tirelessly as officials. Many parents yet again drove many miles and sat for hours to support.

Full results are available on the Sheffield website.