Lynn Cycling Club’s Kay pedals her way to third

Lynn Cycling Club’s first open 25-mile time trial, starting at Fincham, attracted 42 riders.

The weather was surprisingly warm with only a light head wind for the riders to contend with as they headed out towards Mundford roundabout, having left Fincham at one minute intervals.

The course is a notoriously hard route with many undulations, but speeds of up 40 miles-per-hour can usually be achieved on the return leg back to the finish line at Stradsett, especially heading downhill towards the Whittington/Stoke Ferry roundabout

First Lynn rider home was Steve Neill in 57.23, followed by Ivan Carr who recorded 1.02.26.

Lynn’s only female competitor, Kay Burgess, coasted in 1.09.30 for third place lady.

The overall winner was Mathew Senter, of Team Velocity, in 53.42 and the same team won the team prize.

After a very exhausting race they all agreed the weather conditions were nearly perfect for such an event.

The club’s next Open 10-mile time trial takes place on Saturday, April 28, from Tottenhill Village Hall with riders starting at 2pm.

Places are filling quickly so register on the CTT website if you wish ride.