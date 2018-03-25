Lynn Motor Club hosts awards night

Lynn Motor Club’s award-winning drivers, co-drivers and organisers received their trophies at the club’s presentation evening at North Runcton Social Club.

It was combined with the annual meeting and also featured a presentation about Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service which is the club’s chosen charity for its classic car rally this summer.

Mark Banham, who stood down after several years as chairman, gave a review of the past year’s club activities which included regular 12-car rallies, summer gymkhanas, various outings and the classic car run which raised £2,500 for East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Club members marshalled at events all over the country including a high profile stages rally at Snetterton and several crews competed and were well placed on outside club events.

The meeting was told that Lynn members will be marshalling on England’s first closed road rally, based at Clacton, in April and the entry list will also include club crews.

Ed Haylock was elected to take over the chairmanship from Mark, with Chris Daykin as vice-chairman.

Award winners: Clubnight champion, David Smalley; Clubnight experts, John Peterson and David Smalley; clubnight semi-experts, Rob Kitchen and Shaun Hannon; clubnight novice, Neil Kerry and Rob Palmer; clubnight beginners, Mark Banham and Tim Bannon; off-road events champion, Paul Haylock; ladies championship, June Pollard; outside club events, champion driver, Mick Beauchamp; outside club on-road navigator, Matthew Smalley; stages rallies champions, Steven and Jack Tilburn; marshals championship, Dave Sooley and Andy Congreve; organisers’ award, Adrian Cunnington (classic car run); most promising newcomers, Holly Sheffield, Billy Cornwell; Suntester Trophy for outstanding contribution to the club in the past year, Steve Tilburn.