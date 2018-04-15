Marathon debutant Paul is first Ryston athlete home

Paul Carter enjoyed a marathon debut to remember in the city of Manchester at the weekend.

Carter, who was one of 9,522 finishers, was the first Ryston Runner to cross the line in a time of three hours 32 minutes and 47 seconds.

Half-a-dozen Ryston members took on the challenging 26.2 mile course which winds its way through the west side of the city, starting and finishing near the Old Trafford cricket and football grounds.

Carter was closely followed by Anna Smith in an excellent time of 3.40.48, taking 40 minutes off of her previous personal best, achieved at the same event last year.

Next home was Keith Morris in 3.57.25, again achieving a PB of more than 30 minutes, with which he was understandably delighted.

The Ryston contingent was completed by Barry Smith in 4.21.48, Jeremy Navrady in 4.54.20, and Peter Brown, after a very long absence from running, in 5.55.32.

On Saturday, Ryston junior athlete Robert MacQueen started his track and field season in less than optimum conditions.

MacQueen was forced to battle 3.5m/s headwinds in both his 100 and 200m races at the Lee Valley start of season open meeting.

Despite the difficult conditions, he managed to set a new outdoor 200 metres personal best by running 24.79 seconds.

MacQueen also posted a solid 12.44 secs in the 100 metres.

Nic Bensley took part in one of his favourite events, the Endurance Life Exmoor 10k (actually 7.2 miles), in what he described as “the most hideous conditions ever”.

Nonetheless, the in-form Ryston athlete was placed fourth overall, and first master, in a time of 63.24.

On Sunday, Lorena Latisaite was second senior woman at the Bungay 10k with a time of 42.03, while clubmate Pete Johnson took the win in the M60 category in 43.10.

Dan Pratt was first Ryston member home in 40.41.

On Monday, a busy few days of action were completed when the club’s Mile Challenge races took place at Lynnsport between the junior and senior training sessions.