Marathon effort by Ryston members in London

The big event on most road runners’ calendars this weekend was, of course, the Virgin Money London Marathon.

Among the thousands bracing themselves for the pre-advertised record temperatures were almost 20 Ryston Runners, and, unsurprisingly, most reported in with slower than usual times due to the conditions.

Top Ryston time of the day was recorded by Matt Allen, the only club member to clock a sub three-hour performance, coming in on 2.52.20 to claim a top 100 place in his category, M40.

Will Honeybone (3.19.57) and Shaun Mann (3.24.56) were the only other two to break 3.30, with Marcus Hawkins just outside with 3.31.24 and Martin Ive close on his heels with 3.33.52.

Next, keeping themselves comfortably under four hours and relatively closely packed, were Judy Walsingham (3.50.18), Lesley Robins (3.51.19) and Phil Thompson (3.52.30).

Eamonn McCusker (M60) was the first home after the four-hour mark in 4.03.36, then Julia Norman (4.11.01), Pauline Drewery (4.20.33), Juliette Meek (4.21.09), and Anna Smith (4.43.56) clocked up the remaining sub-five times recorded by Ryston runners. Jane Ashby bagged herself a top-15 category (W70) place with her 5.02.09, followed home by Sarah Partridge (W60) in 5.09.17. Julie Barrow finished in 5.14.34 and the Ryston finishing list was completed by Gill Hart (W60) in 5.32.46.

Hart was one of the two Ryston members awarded club places at the Ryston AGM last November.

Unfortunately the other recipient of a club place, Karen Smith, had to submit to the heat and record a DNF, a fate shared by her clubmate Maureen Wolfe (W55) .

Before any of the above had begun their marathon journey through the streets of London, Ryston junior member Charlie Wakefield had made his mark as a member of Team East in the U15B Mini Marathon event, clocking 16.26 for the three-mile course and finishing second in his team, just 15 seconds adrift of the first place East team member.

A highlight of the day for Wakefield was meeting Commonwealth Games Marathon star Callum Hawkins, who started the races, as well as coming within an arm’s length of Mo Farah.

n In equal heat but over a shorter, though hillier, distance three Ryston members took part in the Old Buckenham 10k, also on Sunday.

Malcolm Tuff, making a welcome return to the road after a long injury lay-off, raced with determination to claim fourth place overall, second M50, in 39.57. Martin Heeley, 22nd overall, claimed second place in the M40 category with 45.59, while Shaun Hamer, making his debut in a Ryston vest, placed 31st overall, 12th in the SM category, in 48.32.

The previous day, over the same distance in Blackpool, Kevin Farquhar clocked 47.46 while his wife, Wendy, covered the distance in 1.19.10.

n Pete and Cath Duhig experienced temperatures in excess of those in London when taking part in the 10k (Pete) and Half Marathon (Cath) in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain.

Still respecting medical advice, Pete ran well within himself to clock 52.34 for fifth place in the M60+ category, some four minutes better than over the same distance a couple of months previously.

Cath walked the two-lap course of the half marathon in under 2.20, having dropped off her initial pace due to an ongoing foot problem.

But she still went home with the trophy for being first W60, due to there being no other participants in that age group and despite finishing last of the 245 competitors.