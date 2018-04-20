Marshland St James driver shows his class after stepping out of retirement

Race ace Rob Sayell stepped out of retirement to show his class when making a cameo appearance at his home circuit of Snetterton.

Competing in the F1000 class, Sayell, who called it a day at the end of last season, claimed two second places and won their third race of the day.

The West Norfolk driver also took the track champion trophy for highest points scorer and fastest lap of the F1000 weekend.

A delighted Sayell said: “I had a great weekend.

“I thoroughly enjoyed racing without the pressure of a championship bid.

“A big thanks to my Dad Harry for giving me a great set up, the car was perfect, and to my brother Dave who kept me fully informed from the pit wall all weekend.

“My engine builder Mike Smith Tuning came along to see me race for the first time which was a bonus.

“Thanks also to Wesigns who sponsored me with new numbers at short notice.”

Despite not having driven the 1000cc Yamaha-powered car since October, Rob qualified third on the grid for race one, losing out on pole position on the last lap of the session. Sayell soon settled into the groove in race one and improved one place to finish runner-up to 2017 champion Michael Watton.

Sunday saw Sayell start in seventh for the second race of the weekend based on a reversal of the top-eight from Saturday’s race.

An excellent start saw the Marshland St James driver claim another runner-up place, just losing out to 2016/17 adversary Dan Clowes.

Having recorded the fastest lap in the previous race, Sayell was awarded pole position for the final race of the weekend.

A great start saw him clean away and he went on to claim an impressive flag-to-flag victory for his third podium of the weekend

As top points scorer, Sayell bagged the circuit champion trophy – a title he keeps until the F1000 race at Snetterton again.

When asked if he would return to the racing scene on a more permanent basis, Sayell confirmed he has no plans to resume.

However, he might attend a meeting at Rockingham, in June, which he has been invited to as a former championship winner.