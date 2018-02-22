Mason defeats defending champion at King’s Lynn Championships

Wayne Mason emerged triumphant at the annual Lynn Table Tennis Championships at the weekend.

The number two seed saw off arch-rival and defending champion Gary Hewitt in a titanic men’s singles final at Alive Lynnsport.

Kings Lynn Table Tennis Tournament Sunday'Chuck Hewitt and Gary Hewitt

Both players were in fine form throughout the tournament and neither player looked like being beaten all day

Number one seed Hewitt made his way through the group stages and into the knockouts with ease.

He faced a former winner and surprisingly unseeded Martyn Allen in the last four.

Allen was no match for Hewitt’s quickness and tactics and was easily dispatched 11-7, 11-3, 11-6.

Kings Lynn Table Tennis Tournament Sunday''Martyn Allen

In the other half of the draw, Mason was on a mission to cruise through his group and the knockout stages.

He faced the number five seed Chad Bassett and also made light work, winning 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 to set up a repeat of last year’s final.

The focused Mason flew into a two-game advantage, winning 11-8, 11-5, and seemed in unstoppable form.

Hewitt was forced to re-think his game and change his tactics.

Kings Lynn Table Tennis Tournament Sunday''Mark Pearman

He came out and tried to stop Mason playing and this worked with Hewitt winning the third and fourth ends 11-7, 11-8 to set up a tense deciding end.

Mason made the early start and attacked his way to an 11-7 win to take the title.

Hewitt exacted some revenge by claiming the men’s doubles title in his father-and-son partnership with Chuck.

Number one seeds Chad Bassett and Mason took on the number two seeds Chuck and Gary.

In another great game, played in front of a healthy crowd, it was the father-and- son duo who took the title with a 7-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-9 success.

The ladies singles was played in a round-robin competition.

The deciding game between Kerry Smith and Carol Parker was the all-important one.

Smith took the match 11-2, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8 to clinch the ladies crown.

The mixed doubles saw the number one and two seeds reach the final without a problem.

John Blyth/Karen Hubble took on Steve Goodale/Kerry Smith and made light work of their opponents to win 11-7,11-5, 11-8.

The ladies doubles final had Kerry Smith/Carol Parker take on Chloe Ramsey/Mavis Hughes.

The Smith/Parker partnership proved too strong to win 11-2, 11-4, 11-5.

The Plate (consolation singles), was played with great spirit and determination.

It saw Division One players pit their wits against some of the top Premier League players.

Mark Pearman battled his way to the final in the top half of the draw and Aaron Howell ploughed through the bottom half.

Howell made light work of Pearman to take the prize in three straight games.