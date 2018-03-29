Matt bows out with sub two-hour time

The biggest club participation in a single event at the weekend was in the Wymondham 20-mile road race, always so popular with those preparing for spring marathons that places were all taken up long before Christmas.

In his last race for Ryston, Matt Pyatt became the club’s first M40 to run sub two hours for the distance, placing fourth overall/1st M40 in 1.59.24.

Jane Ashby, in the W65 category despite now being 70, won it with ease in 3.01, while Maureen Wolfe was 2nd W55 in 3.07. Leslie Robins (101st 2.38.06 W45), Anna Smith (150th 2:49:23 SW), and Pauline Drewery (157th 2:49:43 W45) combined to take second women’s team.

Third places in age category went to Maureen Wolfe (W55), Kevin Howlett (M60), and Martin Ive (M50).

Other finishers included Shaun Mann (34th 2.20.53 M45), Martin Ive (43rd 2.23.34 M50), Stewart Robins (45th 2.23.46 M50), Simon Able (57th 2:27.29 M45), Kevin Howlett (110th 2.41.44 M60), Eamonn McCusker (117th 2.42.31 M60), Juliette Meek (171st 2.52.09 SW 4 min PB), and Julia Norman (174th 2.52.09 W40 8min PB).

Covering the same distance, Matthew Allen (M40) ran 2.04.32 in the Bedford 20.