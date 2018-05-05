Max makes his mark at West Norfolk finals

The West Norfolk Junior Badminton championships continued at Alive Lynnsport, with the older age group events taking centre stage.

The tournament was sponsored by Top Spin Tennis with Mark Goodman presenting the prizes to all the trophy winners.

Max Smith won the under-14 boys singles, defeating Charlie Loates in the deciding match, with Frederic Lo in third place.

Elizabeth Wood won the under-14 girls singles for the second year in a row, with Amy Howard runner-up and Lucy Witting third on countback from Paige Roper.

The under-16 boys singles was won by Harry Wakefield, defeating Luc Widdowson in the final.

Both semi-finals were extremely close, with Leo Fonzo and Kirk Myhill just missing out by 20-21 and 19-21 respectively.

Lucy Enfield won the under-16 girls singles, with Taylor Smith runner up and Tilly Riches third.

There was a strong entry in the under-18 boys singles which was also won by Harry Wakefield, with Luc Widdowson runner-up and Daniel Brown third. Lydia Appleton won the under-18 girls singles with Lucy Enfield runner-up and Tilly Riches third.

The Mixed doubles was won by Lydia Appleton and Jack Watts, Bryony Pack and Daniel Brown were runners-up.

Third were Austin Lawrence and Lucy Enfield, and Katie Thompsett and George Williams fourth.

The other doubles results were: Under 14 boys was won by Max Smith and Rafe Manning with Cole Fowler and Frederic Lo runners-up; U14 girls was won by Elizabeth Wood and Lucy Witting, with Amy Howard and Paige Roper runners-up; U16 boys was won by Harry Wakefield and Luc Widdowson with Kirk Myhill and Tom Kite runners-up; U16 girls doubles was won by Tilly Riches and Taylor Smith with Lucy Enfield and Elizabeth Wood runners-up; U18 boys doubles was won by Harry Wakefield and Luc Widdowson, with Paul Defty and Dan Avey runners-up; U18 girls was won by Lydia Appleton and Lucy Enfield, with Tilly Riches and Taylor Smith runners-up.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.