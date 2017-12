Middleton Hall Golf Club held its annual presentation night at the end of a busy season, and as always invited the juniors to join in and receive their trophies.

The junior winners can be seen here with their trophies which ranged from Junior Club Champion to most improved junior. Charlie Ess also won the U 12 county trophy and Emily Cullen the girls county Autumn shield.

Poppy Beales also won the Middleton Ladies club championship and the county girls Fowler Trophy.

Picture: SUPPLIED