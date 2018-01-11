Middleton Hall members support charity

Senior players from Middleton Hall Golf Club have done their bit for charity in West Norfolk.

On Wednesday, outgoing skipper Bob Gamble played out his last role as senior captain for 2017.

Tapping House were the beneficiaries of the cheque, as this was Gamble’s chosen charity for 2017.

A cheque presentation for £1,374.50 was made in the Middleton Hall clubhouse to Jess Walker, community fundraiser, in front of several soggy senior golfers.

l Pictured on the right are outgoing Middleton Hall Golf Club senior captain Bob Gamble, Tapping House community fundraiser Jess Walker and a few senior golfers from the club following the final event of Gamble’s tenure.