Missed chances, but plenty of positives for West Norfolk Rugby Club

London 3

Eastern Counties

West Norfolk 15

Stowmarket 48

Some clinical finishing was the difference as West Norfolk suffered defeat against joint league leaders Stowmarket at Gatehouse Lane.

In what was skipper Paul Bridges’ last London 3 Easteran Counties home fixture in charge, West Norfolk gave everything in front of another large home crowd.

Team boss Nigel Richardson said: “I thought there were plenty of positives to take away from the game.

“The scoreline doesn’t really reflect the game where we could have scored several more times ourselves, but fair play to Stowmarket whose clinical finishing showed why they’ve only lost once this season.”

Captain Bridges added: “Despite the result, I’m pleased we finished as well as we did with it being my last home game as captain and the lads gave 110 per cent.

“Stowmarket were as good as their position justified, however had we taken our chances in the first half, it may have been a different story.

“Our aim is to finish the season on a high with two league games to go.

“Hopefully we can put our flaws from Saturday behind us and work towards finishing in the highest league position possible.”

Despite West starting the game at a frantic pace, it was Stowmarket who registered the first try of the afternoon.

The hosts were denied by some solid defence and a number of decisions going against them.

Stowmarket added a further two tries to hold a 17-0 advantage going into the interval.

An excellent cross-field kick and chase from Stowmarket’s pacy fly-half saw the visitors add to their tally in the second half, but this only spurred West Norfolk into life.

A great kick and chase by West winger Stephen Asprey, who ran 60 yards only to be tackled just short of the line, saw Yousef Edris pick up the loose ball to bag West’s first of the day.

Stowmarket’s superior fitness and experience led to a further score before West Norfolk’s fly-half was sent off for having too much to say to the referee.

Although they were a man down West dug in, with both Lee Williamson and Stephen Asprey matching a further two tries from the visitors.