Murphy on the mark at Fakenham’s Silver Cup meeting

Trainer Olly Murphy landed yet another winner at Fakenham on its Silver Cup raceday to take his tally at the track to a remarkable total of 15.

His odds-on favourite Weebill, ridden by James Nixon, comfortably won the Robert Case Memorial Conditional Jockeys Hurdle over two miles.

Murphy’s second string, 25/1 shot Telegraph Place, under Ben Hicks, came in six lengths behind.

Once Weebill had taken the lead from a packing field down the final back straight he was able to extend away for a comfortable victory.

The meeting coincided with Gold Cup day at Cheltenham.

Racegoers were able to enjoy all the drama from Prestbury Park on a number of big screens placed around the grandstands and in the centre of the track.

The feature Fakenham Silver Cup Hurdle, also over two miles, developed into a two-horse tussle over the closing stages.

Long-time leader All My Love, ridden by Kielan Woods, hit the final hurdle to allow Potters Midnight under Jack Quinlan to get home over the short run-in by a length.

The opening Selling Hurdle went to odds-on favourite Ascendant by six lengths, given a patient ride by Patrick Cowley.

Always in touch the 12-year-old eased to the front from two out and was untroubled up the home straight.

Despite having won six of his last seven races, there was no bid for the winner at auction.

The Beswick family teamed up to take the Easter Monday Racing at Fakenham Chase over two miles and five furlongs with owner John admiring the ride of his son Harrison on Enjoy Responsibly.

Once the partnership pressed ahead in the final mile there were no challengers and a winning margin of 13 lengths from Twenty Eight Guns.

There was a dramatic finish in the penultimate race of the day, the Prince Carlton Chase over three miles.

Coming to the last fence together, the leading pair of Minella On Line, ridden by Conor Shoemark and Potters Legend, under Aidan Coleman, both fell heavily.

This left the door open for outsider Morney Wing ridden by Joshua Moore to coast in on his own.

In gathering gloom, four horses set off for the final race of the afternoon, the Walter Wales Memorial Chase over two miles and five furlongs.

There was little to choose between them until the final half mile developed into a sprint between favourite Wood Pigeon, with Aidan Coleman on board, and Heresmynumber, ridden by Adam Wedge, who just got the better of his rival on the line.

The next meeting at Fakenham is on Easter Monday, April 2.