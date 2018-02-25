Nathan sets a new personal best score for King’s Lynn side

Lynn PHF As Nathan Boughen set a new personal best score of 200 during recent games in the Narbeck Boys Billiards League.

Boughen is only the fifth player in history to exceed the 200 point total, and will be looking to improve on this in the coming weeks.

Massingham C (Danny Overson and Charlie Pugh) lead the league from club rivals Massingam B (Alec Chalmers and Dylan Fryett), but all seven sides are still in with a chance of claiming the trophy with fixtures remaining.

Chalmers bagged a new personal best 30-minute score of 109, as did Overson with an excellent 112.

However seven-year-old William Chambers (West Acre B) registered a brilliant score of 89 points in his 30-minute game and is one to watch out for in the future.

West Norfolk League

Congratulations to Lynn Maltings B who are new champions.

The team of Steve Kirk (captain), Kevin Gordon and Richard Thorpe began the season in fine form, winning their first five fixtures for a league record.

They continued their good form right up to the last week of the league, when five of the team’s were still in with a chance of winiing the title.

Although it is a five-month competition, the title was decided in the last 30 seconds of two matches.

West Acre Ds Jazmin Cainey drew level with Swaffham Cons’ Benn Elli as West Acre D defeated Swaffham Cons 1.5-0.5, while Kevin Gordon, of Maltings B, just defeated Hunstanton United Services’ Mark Tim’s by just five, to give the visitors a draw and the title by half a point.

West Acre D were runners-up with West Acre B in third.

Norfolk county snooker

Norfolk B gained their first win in this year’s County Championship against Derbyshire.

The team of Richard Thorpe (captain), Matt Malle, John Peart, Philip Kuc, Paul Schwarz, John Pesci senior, Andrew Roper and John Pesci junior defeated the home side 38-26 with Malle recording a 60 break and Paul Scwarz a brilliant 83.