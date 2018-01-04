Nic leads home a Ryston Runners one-two

Competitors from Ryston Runners and West Norfolk Athletics Clubs were out in force over the New Year period.

Ryston Runners accounted for 20 per cent of the field at the Marham Flyers’ New Year’s Eve 10k.

The run was led off by the Station Commander, Group Capt Cab Townsend, who led the pack at the start but was quickly overtaken by some of the elite runners from the various local clubs.

Nic Bensley ended the year in fine style, winning the race outright in 36.23, after a great battle with clubmate Richard Ebbs, who conceded the victory after a close sprint to the finish.

Ebbs finished four seconds behind the winner on 36.27.

Dan Guppy was third in 37.28, meaning Ryston dominated the podium for the men’s race.

Indeed, eight of the first 10 finishers had Hares on their chests, with Malcolm Tuff fourth in 38.10, Paul Keaney fifth/38.23, Martin Sheldrick sixth/38.49, Darren Easter eighth/39.37, and Dan Pratt 10th/41.06.

Not to be outdone by their male team mates, Ryston women claimed two of the top three places in the women’s race, with recently-turned- master runner Mel Reed taking second in 45.01, and Kate Penn, finishing third in her fastest time of 46.56.

Taking top spot in the women’s race was West Norfolk AC pocket-rocket Debbie Schwarz, first lady in a new PB of 43.38.

Ben Collison was pleased with his top-ten finish (39.10) and Martin Koenigsberger (42.25) and Neil Watson (42.55) made the top 20.

John Greenhalgh (45.32) finished strongly in 26th out of the 200 finishers, while Hannah Marsters finished well to get a sub-70 clocking.

Special mention must also go to veteran Ryston Runner Viv Williamson, who celebrated her 70th birthday while running the course, achieving another excellent time of 62 minutes 30 seconds.

The run was held in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund and raised more than £3,300 for this very worthy cause, which provides so much welfare support to both the serving and retired RAF community.

This event was, as always, well organised by Gary Walker and his team.

n Five Ryston members chose the Ely New Year’s Eve event for their final competitive efforts of the year, and encountered tough conditions on a hilly, muddy course.

Jane Ashby made her mark in her new age category by winning the W70, finishing in the top half of the field in 281st place in a time of 52.09.

Chris Balmer was the first of the Ryston contingent to finish, in 37th place in 35.40.

Tim Rudd managed to finish the year running, after an enforced lay-off, and clocked 47.41 for 174th place.

Eamonn McCusker was ninth M60 in 49.26 (215th overall) and Keith Morris completed the green, black and white line-up in 367th with 55.58 (15th M50)

Those opting to save their efforts for the start of 2018 had the Wymondham New Year’s Day 10k in which to stretch their post Xmas legs.

Matt Pyatt was placed fourth overall/ 1st M40 in a very creditable 34.32 over the hilly, windy course.

A welcome return to racing for both Pete Johnson and Lorena Latisaite saw Pete claim second M60 spot (78th overall) in 43.26 and Lorena finish in 84th place in 43.46, seventh senior woman.