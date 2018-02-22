Numbers on the up at King’s Lynn Championships

There was a rise in entries at this year’s annual table tennis championships at Alive Lynnsport.

The Division One singles was closely-contested with five of the top-ten players in the league featuring.

Kings Lynn Table Tennis Tournament Sunday''Aaron Howell

Number one seed Nick Osborne lost in his group to Graham Keeley but still qualified as runner-up.

Leigh MacDonald was seeded two and went through as winner of his group.

Third seed Mike Cooper finished runner-up while fourth seed Alex Bragg won his group which meant all the top four seeds entered the knockout stage in the bottom half of the draw.

Cooper defeated Bragg and Osborne brushed aside MacDonald to meet each other in the last four.

Kings Lynn Table Tennis Tournament Sunday'Chuck Hewitt and Gary Hewitt

Cooper beat Osborne to make it to the final.

In the top half of the draw, Keeley made light work of getting to the final before defeating team-mate Cooper 11-9, 11-4, 2-11, 11-6 to take the title for the first time.

The over 40 veterans saw number one and two seeds Gary Hewitt and Martyn Allen take each other on for a second time at the championships.

Hewitt once again displayed his experience and this showed with him coming out on top 11-4, 11-13, 7-11, 11-4, 11-9.

The over 50s was battled out between the number one seed Alan Nicholls and number two seed Keith Phillips.

Nicholls lost the first two ends 8-11, 6-11 but dug in deep to win the next three 11-7, 11-9, 11-9.

The over 60s final was contested between Nicholls and Phillips again and the outcome was the same with Nicholls winning another thrilling five-ender to take his second title of the day.

In the junior singles, the top two seeds reached the final.

However it was the number two seed Archie Rayner who took the title 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8 over the number one seed Aaron Howell.

The junior doubles saw Howell and Rayner retain their title with a three-game win over Max Smith and Sam Kiddle.

Archie Rayner took on Max Smith in the cadet final and claimed his second crown with a 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 victory.

The girls’ singles was contested between Chloe Ramsey and Rhianna Patrick, with Ramsey winning 11-5, 11-4, 11-5.

The under-12s was contested by Rhianna Patrick and Freddy Lo, with Lo taking the title 11-2, 11-4, 11-3.

The Ernie Mastin Handicap competition, where lower-league players get a head start over their more illustrious opponents, was played out by 39 players.

After some fine games. the two players to reach the final were Aaron Howell and Joe Kiddle.

Kiddle had a 24 start and never looked back, as Howell struggled to get any rhythm and Kiddle took the win.

The Parker Doubles, also a handicap event, saw an all-family affair in final.

The Kiddle brothers of Sam and Joe took on the Ramsey brother-and-sister partnership of Chloe and Jamie for the title.

The younger Ramseys had a 25-point start and maintained their advantage throughout to triumph 42-37.

n Turn to page 79 of today’s paper for more table tennis news.