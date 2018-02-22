Outstanding youngsters honoured at Ryston awards night

Outstanding young athletes were honoured for their achievements at an end of season awards ceremony.

Ryston Runners Athletics Club handed out prizes to proud youngsters from its juniors section at the presentation night on Friday.

The Junior Athlete of the Year award went to Robert MacQueen, who during the year shaved a second off his 100m personal best time to register 12.1 seconds, as well as beating a 15-year-old club record.

MacQueen also broke the 300m club record, won gold at the counties 100m, represented Norfolk at inter-counties level in both the 100m and 200m and took a medal in the Cambridgeshire schools 100m.

Other award winners were: U11 Boys and Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year Riley Bell and Freya Knight; U13 Boys and Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year Liam Clare and Lily-May Collison; U15 Boys and Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year Robert MacQueen and Mia Moore.

Best Male and Female Newcomer, Ryan Wood and Lucy Oakley,

Male and Female Endeavour award Oakley Took and Nina Koulman.

Most Improved Athletes David MacQueen for his progression over the sprints and jumps, and Izzy Sandover for her improvements in cross-country.

Male and Female Sportshall League Athletes of the Year Kieran Bell and Demi Adegoke.

Cross Country Athletes of the Year – Bailey Took for his consistent top three finishes at Shouldham cross-countries and Ella Matthews for her impressive performances

Track Athlete of the Year Liam Clare for medals in sprints and hurdles at Norfolk County Indoors, Outdoors and Eastern Counties Championships.

Field Athlete of the Year Kit Howlett, who despite injuries, finished the year in the top 50 UK ranking for under-13 boys discus as well as impressive performances in javelin and long jump.

Outstanding Performance of the Year Bea Honeybone, whose javelin throw of 26.73m at Bedford beat her personal best and club record by 1.5m, and earned her 28th place in the under-13 UK girls rankings, and Level 1 England Athletics AA Grade.