Patience is key as game plan is well-executed by West Norfolk

London 3 Eastern Counties

West Norfolk 31

West Norfolk Rugby v Wymondham

Wymondham 11

West Norfolk executed their game plan to perfection as Wymondham became the latest side to fall by the sword at Gatehouse Lane.

Despite a deluge of rain and a muddy home surface, the hosts turned in another excellent display to record their fourth successive win in 2018.

West Norfolk captain Paul Bridges said: “Today we have really shown what we can do as a team.

“Despite the conditions and early jitters we stuck to the game plan and played patiently and were rewarded for our hard work.

“It was great to get another pushover try from the scrum, but the whole team contributed to the win for which I couldn’t be prouder.

“We have consolidated our position in the league but are well aware of the challenge facing us at Crusaders in our next fixture.

“Our aim now is to continue our momentum and finish the season on a high.

“If we continue to play like we did today, then I can’t wait to see what the next few games and next season holds for us.”

West welcomed back the experienced back Ross Biggs after a lengthy break through injury, while the solid Ben Flores added experience to the pack.

Although John Lemon scored an early try for the hosts, poor discipline let West Norfolk down as Wymondham took the lead courtesy of two penalties.

West continued with dogged spirit and started to dominate in both open play and the scrum.

The forward pack soon started to open up Wymondham’s defence with some good set-piece play and yard-breaking runs from Alex Singleton and Adam Fox.

They were rewarded with a snipping try from scrum-half Ollie Ridout, converted by Sam Moses, to regain the lead.

Flores was the next to touch down, again converted by Moses, who added a converted try of his own to give West Norfolk a 26-6 interval lead.

Wymondham showed great spirt at the start of the second period.

Their never-say-die attitude began to put West on the back foot and the home side’s indiscipline led to three successive penalties and a yellow card to boot.

But West Norfolk had the final say when full-back Mark Tilbrook added a further try.

On West Norfolk’s latest success, coach Lee Perry said: “We knew that Wymondham were going to be our biggest test of 2018 so far, but the guys played to the game plan and scored some excellent team tries.

Manager Nigel Richardson added: “We are delighted with the home win.

“Four wins in a row proves how much the squad has improved and the team are starting to show their true potential.

“With a break next week, the lads know they have to continue with the hard work when they return if they want the rewards.”