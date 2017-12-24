Pegg Scaffolding build on advantage at top of table

League leaders Pegg Scaffolding extended their advantage at the top of the Premier Division following the latest round of fixtures in the Lynn IBA League.

Week 11 saw them record a 7-3 success against a two-man Avengers outfit.

Wayne Mason led the way for the hosts, winning his two remaining games, Martin Skipper chipped in with a win against Richard Mussett, who himself had a good win against Dale Parnell.

Parnell and Mason both won the doubles with Avengers’ other two wins coming from Keith Phillips.

Ziggy’s are seven points behind, but do have a game in hand, after hosting fourth-placed St James in a clash that could have gone either way.

The scores were locked at 4-4 after the eighth game, but they hung on to win 6-4.

The reliable Gary Hewitt scored a good maximum, including 11-9 win over Serafim Melo in the fifth end.

Both Martyn Allen and Chuck Hewitt had wins over Owen Turner, who registered his first ‘duck’ for a long time.

Allen and G.Hewitt also won the doubles.

For St James, Howard Lupton and Serafim Melo both had wins over Allen and C.Hewitt respectively.

Third-placed Wasps took on Exiles, who had Alan Nicholls in scintillating form.

Nicholls won all three of his games and also paired up with Jim Defty to take the doubles.

Defty had a good win over Steve Mason to secure a draw.

For Wasps, Tomasz Simka and Mike Crowson both scored a brace and Mason had a win against Lee Osler.

Wisbech Wizards won 9-1 at Wasps II.

The Wizards team of Brett Heppenstall, Alan Ashberry and Grant Brightey were too strong, although Paul Reed did pick up a good win against Brightey.

Ambits lost 6-4 against Wisbech Hawks.

Craig Pack was the star man with a maximum and also picked up the doubles with Steve Ely. Ely also chipped in with a brace of wins to take the match.

For the hosts, Rob Rix had two good wins and both David Whitby and Jeff Chung recorded victories over Graham Sheppard.

There were some close matches in Division One.

Basement boys Runcton Holme B shared the spoils with West Lynn Sports & Social Club.

Danny Vertigan was the only player on the night unbeaten for West Lynn.

Vertigan paired up with Mik Pitt to take the doubles and Pitt also gained his second win of the season with a success against Haz Khalil.

For the hosts, David Lane and Carol Parker both had two wins a piece and Haz Khalil defeated Colney Vertigan.

Green Fingers and Spin Doctors also couldn’t be separated, where Mike Cooper was star of the match with a maximum for the home team.

He received excellent support from Graham Keeley, who picked up a brace of wins to gain the draw.

For Spin Doctors, Peter McDonagh had two wins, with Darryl Johnson and Roger Chilvers defeating Ray Drew.

McDonagh and Johnson also won the doubles.

Hot Shots took on table toppers Runcton Holme.

Apart from the home team’s Alex Bragg registering a brace with wins against Graham Warren and Steve Bailey, they had no answer to the strength of the leaders.

Mel Jupp had a maximum and Warren and Bailey won their remaining games for an 8-2 success.

Paul’s Driving School entertained Blades, who were forced to fight for a 6-4 win.

Steve Hunt bagged a maximum for the hosts. Ash Starling and Trevor Mason defeated Jake Hughes and it was left for Starling/Mason to take the doubles.

In reply, Max Smith and Mike Smith both scored a couple of wins over Starling and Mason respectively.