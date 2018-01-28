Pegg Scaffolding hit the heights in King’s Lynn league

IBA Lynn Table Tennis League

Week 12 of the Premier League saw leaders Pegg Scaffolding emerge victorious from a top-of-the-table clash against Ziggy’s.

Wayne Mason led the way for Pegg Scaffolding by winning all his games.

Peter Pegg and Martin Skipper both had good wins over John Blyth in support and Mason/Skipper took the doubles.

In return, Chad Bassett and Martyn Allen both scored a brace of wins over Skipper and Pegg.

Wasps moved into second position after a fine 7-3 win away to Avengers.

Tomasz Simka showed his class for the visitors with a strong maximum.

Dave Attridge and Mike Crowson both chipped in with a couple of wins each in support.

For Avengers, Don Dixon scored a brace and teamed up with Richard Mussett to take the doubles.

Heacham are back up to fourth after a 9-1 win away to Ambit Projects. James Patterson and Aaron Howell did the damage with maximums.

Ambits’ consolation win came from a Rob Rix win over Richie Rayner.

Draw specialists Exiles showed Wisbech Hawks how to share a match.

In-form Alan Nicholls claimed a well-taken maximum for Exiles, who had Jim Defty and Steve Barrett both gaining wins over Graham Sheppard.

For Hawks, Craig Pack and Steve Ely registered a couple of wins each before combining to win the doubles together.

Wasps II closed the gap at the bottom of the table with their first-ever Premier League win.

This was helped by St James only turning up with two players, therefore conceding a 3-0 head start before a ball was even hit.

Mick Forth won both his games and with Paul Reed beating Alan Jones it was enough to see the Wasps II take the match 6-4.

For St James, Chris Gay scored a brace and Jones had a win before the pair joined forces to take the doubles.

In Division One, Paul’s Driving School are now mounting a serious challenge for the title with a 10-0 win over Runcton Holme B.

Jack Mason, Ash Starling and Paul Barrett all won their games in this one.

Green Fingers seem to be on a bit of a slump at the moment and were on the wrong end of a 7-3 scoreline to table-toppers Runcton Holme.

Mel Jupp, the only player on the night with a maximum, received good support from Steve Bailey, who had a brace of wins, and Graham Warren, who defeated Stuart Frost.

Jupp/Bailey also won the doubles to take the spoils.

Graham Keeley had two good wins and the oldest player in the league Ray Drew had a great win over Graham Warren.

West Lynn Sports and Social Club shared the spoils with Spin Doctors for the second time this season in a 5-5 draw.

Even with a Danny Vertigan maximum for West Lynn there was still no separating the teams.

Andy Castleton picked up a win over Darryl Johnson and Vertigan/Castleton took the doubles.

For the visitors, Roger Chilvers and John Wiggs both had a couple of wins each and Johnson picked up a win over Colney Vertigan.

Hot Shots had a re-arranged game at home to a two-man Walton team.

Alex Bragg was the star on show, winning his two remaining games and taking the doubles with Keith Richardson to win the match 6-4.

Tony Caruso and Sam Kiddle both won two games each in return.