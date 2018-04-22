Pegg Scaffolding open up a four-point gap in King’s Lynn league

Pegg Scaffolding remain top of the IBA Lynn Table Tennis League after a 6-4 win away to Exiles, writes Dan Vertigan.

Wayne Mason stole the show with a great maximum.

Mason received good back up from Martin Skipper (2) and Peter Pegg (1) to maintain a four-point gap at the top.

Exiles’ points came from Alan Nicholls (2.5) and Steve Barrett (1.5).

Ziggy’s won 7-3 at Heacham, although it was Heacham’s James Patterson who was in fine form taking all three of his team’s points.

Chuck Hewitt, Martyn Allen and Chad Bassett triumphed for Ziggy’s.

A strong Avengers team moved up to fourth in the standings after giving Ambit Projects a 10-0 beating.

Don Dixon, Keith Phillips and Richard Edwards did the damage in this one.

St James sit comfortably in mid-table after a 7-3 win at home to Exiles. Serafim Melo recorded a tidy maximum and received good back up from Owen Turner (2) and Howard Lupton (2) to take the win.

Exiles’ points came from Alan Nicholls (2.5) and Steve Barrett (0.5).

St James also travelled to Wisbech to take on the Wizards and ended up with a 5-5 scoreline. Owen Turner (2.5), Mark Pearman (1.5) and Chris Gay (1) registered St James’ points.

Wisbech Hawks continued their fine form with a 8-2 win over Wasps II.

Craig Pack and Steve Ely both collected maximums and also took the doubles.

For Wasps II, Igors Scekalevs (1) and David Patrick (1) were the scorers.

In Division One, Green Fingers thrashed Runcton Holme B, who drafted in guests Graham Warren and Colney Vertigan, 9-1.

Gordon Penney and Graham Keeley won all their games and Ray Drew narrowly lost to Carol Parker.

Walton Club also gained a 9-1 win over Blades.

Steve Kent and Tony Caruso both hit maximums while Sam Kiddle only lost out to Mike Smith.

Spin Doctors entertained Heacham and were on the wrong end of a 6-4 result.

Finley Hewson hit a maximum for the visitors. He received excellent support from Benji Richardson (2) and Bob Richardson (1) to take the win.

Roger Chilvers (2.5) and Daryl Johnson (1.5) registered the points for Spin Doctors.

West Lynn took on Hot Shots, who drafted in guest Trevor Mason from Paul’s Driving School, and won 6-4.

Danny Vertigan (3.5) with a maximum was backed up by Lewis Watson (2.5).

For Hot Shots, Mason had a brace of wins and David Nicholls and Keith Richardson both gained a point each.

Green Fingers also took on Paul’s Driving School in a re-arranged match and the visitors won 6-4.

Jack Mason showed why he should be in the Premier Division with a maximum.

Guest Danny Vertigan gained a brace and both players teamed up for the doubles

For the hosts, Graham Keeley scored a brace while Mike Cooper and Tom Yarrow had a win each.