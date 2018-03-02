Pelicans ladies deliver four-some display

Pelicans Ladies used their mix of youth and experience to good effect as they saw off their counterparts from Alford at Lynnsport.

The team adopted their normal 3-4-3 formation with Atlanta Stevenson in goal and a back three of Emily Pluck at left-back, Hannah Aldous centre-back and Nic Lankfer right-back.

In midfield, Pelicans had a diamond shape with Laura Tea at the base in the sweeper role, Ellie Burt at the top of it in a more central role, with Amy Anderson on the left and Annabelle Brown on the right.

A three-player forward line was made up of Holly Wilson on the left wing, Poppy Beales at centre forward and Ella Scott on right wing.

Grace Carrier started on the bench but played on the left when the team shuffled positions throughout the match.

Pelicans took the lead after Annanelle Brown’s fine run and pass set-up Beales to find the back of the net with a reverse-stick effort.

Wilson pounced on a loose ball in the top left of the D to fire home a second before Ella Scott made it 3-0 with a firm and accurate shot.

The scoring was completed after the interval when Scott’s run and cross was converted by Beales for her second goal of the match.

Player-of-the-match: Emily Pluck.