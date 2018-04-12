Pelicans under-16 girls finish third at regional finals

Under-16 girls from Pelicans Hockey Club secured an excellent third-place finish in the Tier 2 Midlands Regional finals of the England Hockey Championships.

The team qualified for the finals by winning their pool group during the season which included Leicester, Lindum, Peterborough and Wisbech.

In the finals they met other pool winners who were Burton, Olton, Bedford and, due to a reorganisation, met Wisbech again.

The teamwork and commitment that every single Pelicans player produced was outstanding and, with all four ladies’ teams being represented on the pitch, the future bodes well for the club.

In their first match against Bedford, the girls settled in well and the game was very close with Bedford forging out a 5-3 win.

Next up against Olton, play was very even but Olton took their chances to emerge as 4-1 winners.

Pelicans played some of their best hockey in their third match against Wisbech.

The team put some continuous pressure on their opponents and created numerous goalscoring opportunities and their fine teamwork was rewarded with a 3-1 success.

In the final game against Burton, Pelicans finished in style with a 2-1 win, displaying some of their best passing play.

Throughout the tournament Molly Gromett in goal made numerous outstanding saves to keep her team in the game.

Ellie Bower, Ellie Burt, Amy Thompson and Connie Wildbur gelled together as a defensive unit at the back to keep many opposition attacks at bay.

In midfield, Lucy Lim, Georgia Snape, Amber Scott and Katie Ward ran tirelessly across every game to create many attacking options for the forward line of Aoife McGovern, Ella Scott, Rosie Booth and Poppy Beales who scored some sublime goals during the day.

Final team positions were: 1 Bedford, 2 Olton, 3 Pelicans, 4 Wisbech, 5 Burton.

A big thank you goes to all the Pelicans members who supported the girls on the day, both on and off the pitch.