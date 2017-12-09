Pocket-rocket Debbie grabs third for West Norfolk athletes on second stage

West Norfolk Athletic Club’s endurance runners battled the Hereward Relay, a four stage, 38.4 mile continuous relay from Peterborough Athletic stadium to Ely Rugby Club.

During the race, they passed over roads, bridleways, fields, bridges and tracks.

The eight athletes all had excellent stage finishes with many getting personal best times.

West’s team Hammer finished brilliantly to make 21st place overall while team Sprint finished a respectful 66th place out of the 110 teams entered.

Gavin Lane got team Hammer off to a flying start (50.00) handing to the pocket-rocket Debbie Schwarz who continues to impress with third on stage two (76.10).

After running stage two for the last nine years Ben Collison upgraded to stage three and was pleased with a finish in 77.00 and Neil Watson ran well for (78.25) in an overall time of 4.42.01.

West’s Team Sprint consisted of Matt Gingell running strongly in 52.23, John Greenhalgh who ran brilliantly (83.28), Jason Moore stormed his stage in (1.41.57) and getting the team home Tim Coates (90.47) finished in a creditable 5.26.35.

Three young Ryston athletes had a very successful outing to the Lee Valley Open Indoor Athletics meeting on Sunday with all coming away with personal bests.

Thea Howlett was very consistent in the 60m, running PB times of 8.31 and 8.32 secs, finishing second in both races.

She also came home second in her 300m following a tough battle of a race, clocking a time of 43.65 seconds.

Her brother Kit ran a best of 8.88 in his 60m, and completed his first-ever 300m race a very credible 44.87.

Robert MacQueen smashed his 60m PB in the 60m, achieving a national qualifier with 7.62 seconds.

He also ran a 300m PB of 40.9.

West Norfolk Athletic Club member Rebecca Cousins continued her preparations for the next outdoor season at the same meeting.

Competing in her first-ever indoor meeting, Cousins started with the 600m.

Unlike an outdoor track an indoor track is only 200m and is banked, so she had no time to settle into a pace.

The three laps flashed by without thinking and with a time of 1.45.84 she finished fifth.

In the 300 metres she finished an excellent third in a time of 50.12.