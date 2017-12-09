Poor discipline costs West Norfolk in Norwich cup trip

West Norfolk RUFC travelled to Norwich Union in the Norfolk Intermediate Cup with high hopes of a good performance and result after a positive performance at Stowmarket the week before.

West started well despite a number of changes due to unavailabilities.

The likes of up and coming second team players Ed Navrady, Jan Middleton and the experienced Davie Nimmo all admirably played their part in the game.

Fly half Sam Moses opened the scoring for West after a storming run through the middle of the pitch.

Norwich Union hit back with a well worked physical try before West capitalised on a number of Union penalities to allow winger Billy Goodway to score out wide.

Union used their physical forwards to crash the ball up resulting in a try, taking the score 12-14 into half-time.

The second half did not go so well for West with a number of errors and ill discipline allowing Union to capitalise scoring two tries in quick succession through their big forwards.

West attempted to rebuild using their own forwards with strong carries from captain Bridges and flanker Henry Rust. A high tackle out wide on Goodway gave West a penalty try leaving the score at 25-21 to Union in the dying minutes. Unfortunately West could not get that final score to win the game.

West MoM: Alex Singleton.

Captain Paul Bridges said: “I’m very disappointed for us to not have got the result we wanted from today after being more than capable of winning especially after a strong first half performance.

“We allowed ill discipline to creep in, which cost us second half.

“We now need to find the continuity and confidence that we showed versus Stowmarket last week if we are to produce a better performance at home to Newmarket next weekend.”