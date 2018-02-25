Poppy pounces with last-minute winner for King’s Lynn team

After three defeats in as many games in their under-15 home tournament, roller hockey youngsters from Lynn finally got their act together in the final game of the day against Soham.

They raced into an early lead before almost identical goals from Myah Easter, going past the defenders on the right and slotting home on each occasion.

With further efforts from Ria Griffin and Alfie Poppy, Soham replied with two goals of their own to make it 6-2 in Lynn’s favour at half-time.

After the break, Griffin slotted home another quick goal, to make it 7-2.

Thinking the job was done, Lynn became complacent, and allowed Soham back into the game by conceding five goals.

After a few harsh words from Smokey, the under-15 coach and a tactical substitution, Alfie Poppy scored a great solo goal with only a minute left on the clock.

Lynn held on thanks to some great saves from Harriet Dugdale in goal, to clinch a thrilling 8-7 victory.

Lynn Roller Hockey Club’s under-15 team. Pictured top left are: Thomas Barker, Myah Easter, Ria Griffin, Millie Watson, Reece Kirk

At the bottom are: William Dickerson, Harriet Dugdale and Alfie Poppy.