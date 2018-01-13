Quiet times see West Norfolk anglers stay in comfort of own homes

The last few weeks has been very quiet and anglers have looked to keep warm in the comfort of their homes.

Odd fish have started to show to the brave anglers who did venture out.

Pike anglers have been searching for their targeted species but have had very little to show for it and only a handful of Jacks have been reported.

At Modney Bridge on Ten Mile Bank, odd roach have shown on the tip when offered maggot or caster on the tip.

Small Jacks have also appeared on lures.

Springside is another venue which has seen very few anglers.

Some roach and perch have put in an appearance, falling to maggot, pinkie or caster.

Despite the weather, carp to 12lb have been active in recent days on Bear Lake.

Scaled down tackle and small baits have been the key to find the odd carp feeding.

Small banjo feeders and maggot feeders have produced the goods while small pellets and single maggot have led to catches.

Bream to 5lb have been showing on the traditional bream tactics and roach to 10oz have also appeared on this tactic when presenting maggot on the hook at Shepherd’s Lake.

Carp to 10lb have also been making an appearance to scaled down carp tactics when offering small boilies or small pellets on the hook.

Roach have fallen to anglers on the pole line at Tottenhill when using pinkie or maggot.

The odd bream to 3lb have been snapped up on the baits being used to target the roach.

Nar Valley Fisheries

2017 ended on a high at the complex with heavyweight fish popping up from many of the lakes.

Fenn Lake has consistently produced carp in the last few weeks with members photographing impressive golden commons to 30lb-plus.

The Lake Geneva carp have been on the move and feeding well.

Good numbers of fish, including commons and mirrors from low twenties to low forties, have been caught.

The best fish of the year was a 44lb 4oz mirror caught in November.

On the trout front, Hobbs’ Lake has been on top form with members experiencing some great sport.

Rainbows to 5lb and a handful of brownies culminated in an early Christmas present for Andy Thomas.

A brown trout weighing more than 8lb set a new record fish for the lake.

Trout fishing permits are now available for 2018. For further information, contact Chris on 01553 636507.

Downham and District

Association

Downham and District Angling Association have extended their lease with Wallington Hall for another five years.

The new contract includes the addition of lake four and there will be no close season at the venue.

Anglers have been few over the Christmas period, with fishing very hit and miss.

Lake one has produced good nets of silvers one day and nothing the next day.

The final match at the Clay Pit was won by Dave Berry with one fish, a 17lb 4oz common carp, which is a good return for the venue.