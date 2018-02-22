Record-breaking West Norfolk athlete Alfie claims silver

West Norfolk Athletics Club’s under-17 athlete Alfie Williams was in medal-winning form at the second event of the Geoff Capes Shotacular Series Shot Put competition.

Williams claimed the silver medal once again to add to the same colour which he won in the opening round of the series.

His fantastic put of 12.13m was a new personal best and set a new indoor record for his West Norfolk club.

It proved to be a very close competition, with each athlete landing shots just a few centimetres apart.

The lead changed hands several times throughout, making the event an exciting watch.

Each athlete received six throws.

Williams took the lead twice and held on to what looked like the gold until the very last throw of the whole competition.

It was snatched from his grasp by Christian Archer, of Retford AC, who launched a massive 13.13m to take top spot.

This weekend will see a third re-match between Williams and Archer when they compete against the very best throwers at the UK National Athletics Championships, at the EIS, in Sheffield.