Relegation and promotion fate hotting up in King’s Lynn league

With only a quarter of the table tennis season left to play, the battle for honours in the Premier and Division One of the Lynn IBA League is hotting up, writes Danny Vertigan.

In the Premier League, it is getting very tight at the top.

Pegg Scaffolding are currently top with 168 points, although Ziggy’s are in fine form and only three points behind with a game in hand.

Wasps, only six points behind the league leaders, remain in the running too and could also make a late charge.

Avengers and Heacham seem to be battling it out for 4th and 5th between them and the next four positions are only separated by seven points all the way down to 9th position.

The fight for survival seems to be between Ambit Projects and Wasps II who are both 30 points adrift of the rest of the table.

With two teams being relegated to Division One, its not looking good for either.

Like Manchester City in football’s Premier League, Runcton Holme have been different class in Division One this season.

They have claimed everything before them to go 29 points clear at the summit.

Walton Club, who have exceeded all my expectations this season, have climbed the league at a steady pace and look odds on to finish in the top three with ease.

Paul’s Driving School could make a late surge for the title.

They are 30 points behind the leaders but do have a game in hand which if won by a whitewash would close the gap to 15 but its still a big ask.

Green Fingers are fourth on 129 points and look set for another year at this level.

The rest of the league is only separated by a mere 11 points so the final positions in the mid part of the division are very much up for grabs.

Bringing up the rear in Division One is Runcton Holme B on 70 points.