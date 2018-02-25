Runcton Holme maintain promotion aspirations

Runcton Holme continued their Division One title aspirations in the IBA Lynn Table Tennis League.

They gave their own B team a master class by cruising to a 10-0 victory thanks to maximums from Nick Osborne, Mel Jupp and Graham Warren.

Paul’s Driving School are still in second place after a 9-1 win over Hot Shots.

Trevor Mason (3.5) and Paul Barrett (3) both secured maximums and Ash Starling (2.5) gained the win for the hosts.

Hot Shots’ consolation came from guest Mike Smith, who claimed a win over Starling.

West Lynn travelled to Walton and came away with a well-deserved 5-5 draw.

Five matches went the distance. There was still nothing to separate the teams after 10 games.

Danny Vertigan (3) was made to work hard for his maximum for West Lynn and had support from Lewis Watson and Andy Castleton.

For the hosts, Stefan Forth and Steve Kent scored a brace apiece and Kent also paired up with Sam Kiddle to take the doubles.

Green Fingers could only manage a 6-4 win away to Blades.

Mike Smith was the only player to record a maximum for the hosts and their other point came from a Ben Peacock win over Ray Drew.

For Green Fingers, Graham Keeley and Gordon Penney both registered braces along with the doubles and Drew redeemed himself with a win over Jake Hughes.

Pegg Scaffolding continue to push for the Premier League title, although they were made to work for their 6-4 victory over Wisbech Hawks.

Wayne Mason led the way for the hosts with a fine maximum and with Peter Pegg (2) and Martin Skipper also contributing it was enough to take the victory.

Hawks’ points came from Craig Pack (2) and Steve Ely and both players also paired up to take the doubles.

Avengers continue to climb up the table following a resounding 7-3 win over Wisbech Wizards.

In-form Keith Phillips won all three of his games, while Richard Mussett (2) and Phil Dorrington (2) completed the scoring.

For Wizards, Grant Brightey picked up a couple of wins and also took the doubles with Peter Munch.

Wasps travelled to Heacham and came away with a 7-3 win.

Tomasz Simka (3), Steve Mason (2.5) and Mike Crowson (1.5) provided the points for Wasps.

For Heacham, James Patterson finally lost his unbeaten record but still picked up two good wins and Aaron Howell also chipped in with a victoty over Crowson.

Ziggy’s v Ambit Projects and St James v Exiles were both postponed due to fire alarm problems at Alive Lynnsport.