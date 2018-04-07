Runcton Holme triumph in top-of-the-table (tennis) battle

Have your say

Runaway leaders Runcton Holme consolidated their position at the top of Division One of the IBA Lynn Table Tennis League with victory over their nearest rivals.

Runcton Holme took the honours with a 6-4 win over second-placed Paul’s Driving School.

Nick Osborne (2.5), Mel Jupp (2.5) and Graham Warren (1) were too strong for their opponents.

Jack Mason (3) tried to steady the ship with a very good maximum and had Trevor Mason (1) winning their other point.

Runcton Holme now look certain to take the title and a spot in the Premier League for next season.

Heacham entertained West Lynn Sports & Social Club and rattled up an 8-2 scoreline.

Dominating from the start, Heacham had Benji Richardson (3.5) and Finlay Hewson (3.5) in great form.

They were also backed up by Bob Richardson who gained his first-ever win in the IBA League.

West Lynn had Andy Castleton (1) and Lewis Watson (1) with their points.

Runcton Holme B took on Walton Club who ran away with a 9-1 win.

Walton had Sam Kiddle (3.5) and guest Danny Vertigan (3.5) both boasting maximums and Karen Hubble (2) chipped in with a brace.

Runcton B had David Lane (1) gain a win over Hubble to stop the whitewash.

Hot Shots took on Green Fingers who ran out comfortable 8-2 winners.

Mike Cooper (3.5), Gordon Penny (2.5) and guest Trevor Mason (2) did the damage for their side.

Alex Bragg (2) scored a couple of good wins in return.

In the Premier League, three of the five matches resulted in an 8-2 scoreline.

Leaders Pegg Scaffolding took on the Wisbech Wizards.

Pegg’s had Wayne Mason (3.5) in fine form, only dropping one end all night.

Mason received good back -up from Martin Skipper (2.5) and Peter Pegg (1) to take the match 7-3.

For Wizards, Brett Heppenstall (2) and Grant Brightey (1) were the scorers.

The first 8-2 of the week came between Ambit Projects and Exiles.

Alan Nicholls (3.5) was in great form for Exiles with yet another maximum for his team.

Steve Barrett (2.5) and Lee Osler (2) completed the scoring for the visitors.

Rob Rix (2) was the only home player to put up any pressure on their opposition.

Ziggy’s also boosted their chances of winning the league with an 8-2 win at home to Wisbech Hawks.

Chad Bassett (3.5) was the star of the show in this one, winning all his games.

He received good support from John Blyth (2.5) and Chuck Hewitt (2) to take the win.

For Hawks, Graham Sheppard (1) and Steve Ely (1) gained their two points.

St James entertained Heacham and, after a tight tussle, it was the hosts who triumphed 6-4.

St James had Chris Gay (3.5) and Owen Turner (2.5) to thank for their win with Heacham’s points coming from Archie Rayner (2), David Woolley (1) and Aarron Howell (1).

The final 8-2 of the week was battled out between the two Wasps teams.

Wasps II had no answer to their first team’s strength, although David Patrick had a good win over Steve Mason.

Patrick also paired up with Paul Reed to take the doubles.

For Wasps, Mike Crowson (3), Steve Goodale (3) and Steve Mason registered the points.