Ryston athletes honoured at awards

At the Ryston Runners’ annual awards dinner on Saturday evening, chairman Richard Dickson summarised the year’s events and achievements.

He highlighted the contribution made to Ryston’s success by the coaches, officials and helpers.

Hancock Hares for sub 30-minute five miles were awarded to: Adam Matthews, Matt Pyatt, Warren Armstrong, Nic Bensley

Age Graded: Darren Easter, Jeff Reed, Martin Sheldrick.

Road Running Standard badges went to Martin Heeley (bronze), Darren Easter (gold) and Matthew Allen (diamond).

Matthew Allen topped the Age Graded Road Championships with Warren Armstrong second and Stewart Robbins third.

For the women, Jane Ashby was first, Pauline Sparrow second and Pauline Drewery third.

Other awards

Fastest Marathon: Chris Balmer (men), Lesley Robins (women); Road Runner of the Year: Matt Pyatt; Cross-country handicap prize: Emma Thompson; Cross-country athlete of the year: Nic Bensley; Junior athletes: Jess Boxall (track), Archie Bell (field), Gabby Clare (endeavour), Thea Howlett (athlete of the year); Robert Wood Award SAL Athlete of the Year: Robert Simmonds; Laura Wood Award SAL Athlete of the Year: Naomi Darkins; Jack Wilde Trophy, Track & Field Athlete of the Year Paul Harrison; Chairman’s Trophy (for Individual Performance): Lorena Latisaite; Most Injured ( Sicknote) award: Hayley Hawes; Best Male Newcomer: John Hopgood; Best Female Newcomer: Lydia Growns; Izzy Endeavour Award: David Lane; Tinker Taylor Ambassador Award: Sue Tuff; Bob Hancock Most Improved Athlete Award: Keith Morris; Master Athlete of the Year: Matthew Allen; Committee Award: Jeremy Navrady; County Chairman’s Cup: Jon Benstead; Bridget Wood Award for Clubperson of the Year: Rebecca Tuff.