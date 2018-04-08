Ryston dozen shine in Fakenham race

The Fakenham Town Centre 5k proved a very successful choice of event for the 12 Ryston Runners who opted to take part during a busy weekend of Easter action.

There were three category winners, five runners-up, and a third place, while a handful of personal bests were also achieved.

The first “hare” across the line was James O’Neill, third overall, in 16.08, second senior man, although now technically in the Masters.

Matt Allen charged home in fourth after clocking a time of 16.18, for second M40.

Pete Johnson has begun to make his mark on the M60 category in Norfolk, winning it on this occasion in 20.20.

Linda Marshall took a pleasing win in the W50 in 23.14.

Pauline Sparrow wrapped up the W65 category in 25.54.

Stewart Robins took a well-earned second place in the M50 category, as did Pauline Drewery with a PB of 23.41 in the W45.

Neil Stapleton put his name on the honours list in the M45 category with a third place in 18.58.

The Ryston dozen was completed by John O’Neill (14th/18.04), Darren Smith (44th/20.22), Paul Carter (58th/9th M45/ 21.04) and Sue Smith, 190th in 38.19, a post-chemo PB, and eighth in the W50 category.

Two other junior Ryston athletes in Easter action were Bailey and Oakley Took, who were placed third and 11th respectively in the Three Counties Bunny Run, at Wisbech, on Good Friday.

Under-15 runner Charlie Wakefield was honoured at the Norfolk Athletics awards during the week.

Wakefield received the title of Cross Country Athlete of the Year in his category.

He is now focussing his training on representing his country in the London Mini Marathon on April 22.