Ryston Runners juniors claim five podiums at Shouldham

A snowy Shoudham setting awaited those taking part in the fourth race of the Ryston Runners 2017/18 cross-country Grand Prix series.

And it was certainly a literally chilling experience for all those club members who were helping with all the jobs necessary for the events to take place.

In the junior section there were five podium places for club members.

Toby Leigh-Hayton and Samuel Tann made it a Ryston one-two in the under-17 B race, a feat equalled by Rosie Booth and Mai Loram in the under-15 girls’ category.

Consistent competitor Bailey Took was third in the under-15B race.

For the senior and masters runners it was the short course, so just five kilometres over which to plough through the snow, and, despite the conditions, there were some very close and exciting finishes.

Nic Bensley has pretty much wrapped up the series in the M45 category, with his fourth consecutive win on Sunday. Clubmate Richard Ebbs ran him quite close on this occasion, just four seconds adrift in second place.

Club cross-country representative Tony Savage won his M55 category, and Lesley Robins took the honours in the W45.

Second places in their categories were bagged by Matthew Allen (M40), Martin Ive (M50), Kevin Howlett (M60), Mel Reed (W35), and Linda Marshall (W50).

The latter was joined on the prize list by Wendy Fisher in third, the same placing achieved by Stewart Robins in the M50 age group, making it a Ryston two-three in both the 50 categories.

Other Ryston results

U9B: 6 Will Saunders; 13 Joshua Smith

U9G: 6 Hette Koulman; 19 Isla Smollen.

U11B: 4 Oakley Took; 8 Riley Bell; 15 Ackra Black; 17 Harry Malton; 18 Sam Doughty; 20 Dylan Whitehouse, 24 Archie James.

U11G: 7 Ella Matthews; 8 Esme Kidman; 10 Clarice Cavill; 20 Freya Smollen.

U13B: 6 Malakai Took; 8 Kieran Bell.

U13G: 13 Matilda Loram.

U15B: 6 Kyle Berry.

U15G: 4 Izzy Sanderson.

SM: 4 Chris Balmer; 5 Andrew Simmonds; 7 John Hopgood; 11 Darren Smith; 13 Jamie Bransgrove; 14 Mark Rollings; 17 Jake Whitehouse.

SW: 7 Charlotte Smith.

M40: 8 Mark Doughty.

W40: 4 Emma Thompson; 6 Judith Berry; 9 Claire Emery.

W45: 5 Karen Smith.

M50: 10 Jeremy Navrady; 11 David Lane; 16 Andy Smith.

W50: 5 Sue Smith.

M55: 7 Keith Morris.

W55: 6 Maureen Wolfe.

M60: 6 Paul Firmage; 7 Christopher Milnes.

The next event in the series is on Sunday, February 25.

For details of this and all the club’s activities visit: www.rystonrunners.org.uk

n Congratulations to the eight Ryston junior athletes who have been selected for the Norfolk county team for the sportshall regionals: Riley Bell (U11 boys), Bea Honeybone (U13 girls), Demi Adegoke (U13 girls), David MacQueen (U13 boys), Kieran Bell (U13 boys), Kit Howlett (U13 boys), Liam Clare (U13 boys), Ryan Wood (U13 boys).