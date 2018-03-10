Ryston’s Jane continues dominance in the mud at Cambridge

A sea of mud greeted competitors gathered for the popular Cambridge Half Marathon on Sunday on Midsummer Common.

The course was free from snow and ice, however, and the temperature rose to an almost balmy 9C on a windless day.

Among more than 7,000 finishers were 25 Ryston Runners.

Jane Ashby continued her dominance of the local W70 scene, running a two minute PB time of 1.52.10, (AG 88 per cent) winning by literally a country mile.

Also running an over 80 per cent graded time was Nic Bensley who finally cracked 1.20, finishing fifth M45 in 1.19.33.

Will Honeybone also recorded a significant PB, knocking almost 3.30 off his previous best time, clocking 1.24.24, for 19th place in the M45 category.

Slightly less fortunate was Darren Easter in his last race for Ryston before taking a new direction with his sport, who was a frustrating two seconds shy of his PB, finishing in 1.26.18.

Matt Pyatt (M40), another who is taking a new direction shortly, finished just below the 80 per cent mark in 1.17.45.

Making up the list of those who broke the 90-minute barrier were: Daniel Guppy (M35/1.20.02), Andy Simmonds (M35/1.26.41), Neil Stapleton (M45/1.27.09), and Marcus Hawkins (M40/1.28.38).

The first Ryston woman home was the resurgent Nicky Roger (W45).

Roger is slowly returning back to form after an horrific year of health challenges, and she completed the course in a fine time of 1.38.35.

Just ahead of her Jonathan Lambert (SM) and Jason Stone (M45) ran 1.38.17 and 1.38.20 respectively, with Mark Doughty (M40) chasing the three of them home to finish in 1.39.37.

Ryston club secretary Penny Seeger (SW) finished in 1.40.43, then came Kate Penn in 1.42.52 (a personal best by five minutes), herself closely followed by Matt Hitchcock (M35) in a PB 1.43.05, and then Paul Carter (M45) in 1.43.48.

Pauline Drewery (W45) ran 1.44.19 and Keith Morris (M55) 1.47.33.

Anna Seaman (W35) just dipped under the 1.50 mark with 1.49.54, and Stef Harding (SW) was a minute behind her in 1.50.

The clock had changed to two hours before the final three Ryston Runners crossed the finish line.

Next home was Stephen Mickleburgh (M60) in 2.01.03, followed by Sarah Partridge (W60) 2.09.53, and Sophie Caudwell (SW) 2.15.45.

Apparently the edible contents of the goody bag received by each athlete at the end of the race were greatly appreciated, and more than compensated for the calorific expenditure involved in the event.

Those running appreciated the support from the sidelines of club chairman Richard Dickson and long-standing members Marlene and Martin Simmonds.