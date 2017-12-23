Ryston’s Malcolm brushes off the Christmas cobwebs

The only Ryston Runners AC member in competitive action at the weekend was Malcolm Tuff, in his first official road race since June in Spain.

He was one of 211 finishers in the East Coast 5K at Gorleston, who all had to contend with icy conditions with a freezing wind blowing off the sea.

Despite describing himself as feeling ‘a bit rusty’ Tuff was placed fifth overall and was first M50 in 18.03, meaning he is still posting performances that are more than 80 per cent age gradings, the target for all high performance athletes.

Ryston Runners will be meeting in Shouldham Warren at 8am for a pre- Christmas run on Sunday. All welcome.

Anyone wanting to join in with Ryston’s training and activities, especially those looking for a New Year New start or aiming for a spring marathon, are invited to come along and try a club training session.

Ryston Runners Athletic Club train at Lynnsport on a Monday night between 6.15pm and 7.15pm for juniors and 7.30pm to 8.30pm for seniors, and Downham Market Federation Club on a Thursday between 7pm and 8pm.

There are also strength and conditioning sessions arranged on other weekday nights.