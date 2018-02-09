Ryston’s Richard in record-breaking form at Mad Hare Handicap

Long-distance runner Richard Ebbs was in record-breaking form at Ryston Runners’ Mad Hare Handicap race at the weekend.

Ebbs confirmed his prowess as a distance runner by smashing Malcolm Tuff’s course record by some 34 seconds.

His time of 1.28.52 saw him completely obliterate his own 5m, 10m, 10k and half times during the course of the race.

Ebbs’ extraordinary performance came hot on the heels of bagging a top-ten place in the Peddars Way Ultra the previous week.

Lesley Robins clocked the fastest time by a woman, but only by a second, with herself and clubmate Amy Chapman coming over the finish line virtually together

A week after celebrating success and clubmanship at their annual awards dinner, several road running members of Ryston Runners AC (and a few associates from Bure Valley) opted to take part in the 15-miler on Sunday.

Runners were set off at intervals according to predicted running times, with the intention being that they would finish in close order.

Beechamwell Village Hall, the race base, was filled with plates of excellent cakes donated by members, and hot drinks provided by club volunteers, meant braving the chilly conditions wasn’t as harsh as it might have been.

There were some runners who opted to stop at the end of the first nine-mile loop, presumably those without spring marathon targets and not with the aim of getting to the refreshments first.

But 33 competitors still completed the full 15, and one even went the extra mile (or two) literally, by running off course.

This event is a prime example of something that could not happen without there being plenty of volunteers to organise, marshall and cater for the competitors.

Their efforts were applauded as much as those of the runners at the post event presentations.

Ryston had two of their junior athletes representing their schools’ counties at Holbrook at the Anglian schools cross country championships on Saturday.

Charlie Wakefield finished 28th in the under-17 men’s.

Rosie Booth in the under 17 women was 43rd.

Both finished well in the pack in tightly fought races of 75-plus athletes.