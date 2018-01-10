Ryston’s Robert sets new personal best

Robert MacQueen, new to the under-17 age group, took part in the under-17 South of England Indoor Track and Field Championships at Lee Valley.

On the Saturday, MacQueen ran a very creditable 60 metres in 7.77 seconds to place him fifth in his heat.

Twenty-four hours later, he shaved 0.25 seconds off his personal best in the 200m, finishing in 24.77 secs and just missing out on a place in the semi-final.

Also at the weekend, Pete and Cath Duhig took part in the IV Carrera del Nino, staged in Santiago de la Ribera in Murcia, Spain.

The race was part of the festivities to mark the end of the festive period.

Pete ran cautiously, after his health scare last year, in the 5k event and was placed third in the Vet F (M60+) category in 24.19.

Cath walked the 10k course in 61.37, which represents an age grading of just over 87 per cent, a pleasing start to a year in which she hopes to be competing in two European and one World Masters Championships.