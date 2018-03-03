Ryston’s Robert sprints his way to PB

Ryston Runners AC sprinter Robert MacQueen achieved a new personal best when he ran in the England Age Group Track and Field Championships in Sheffield on Saturday.

Having qualified for the championships at Lee Valley in December, Robert shaved another 0.06 secs off his 60m best time to claim sixth place in his heat in 7.68.

No Caption ABCDE

Also competing indoors, at the EMAC and Southern Masters’ Championships on Sunday were Ryston’s Paul Harrison and Gaye Clarke.

Harrison afterwards described his performances in the 60m and long jump as “modest”, but his triple jump was different class, as he leapt to a CBP of 11m 24, to register an indoor best for himself by 14cm.

Clarke overcame a series of injuries to claim SoE W55 gold in the 60m hurdles and high jump and bronze in the 60m.

Just two Ryston athletes managed to get places in this year’s Tarpley 20.

Richard Ebbs finished third overall in 2.02.36. It was enough to place him first in the M45 category, but the time was still a couple of minutes shy of the club best for this age and distance, which is held by Malcolm Tuff, on whose records Richard clearly has his eye.

Jeremy Navrady finished 152nd in 2.50.53, in the top half of the list of finishers, of whom there were 324.

The bright but chilly conditions experienced at Tarpley were also enjoyed by those taking part in a cross country race, sponsored by Frimstone Ltd and ATJohnson, on Sunday.

Two opted to support the Hunny Bell event at Stody, which annually raises funds for a local children’s charity.

James O’Neill won the event outright, with Malcolm Tuff taking second place in the Masters category five minutes later.

Ryston members turned out in force to support the fifth race in the club’s own cross-country grand prix series.

Callum Stanforth won the race outright, with clubmate Chris Balmer in third place in the SM category.

Nic Bensley continued his whitewash of the M45 age group, with only one race to go, while Linda Marshall’s victory in the W50s enabled her to complete a set of 1,2,3.

She was joined by Wendy Fisher (2nd) and Wendy Farquhar (3rd) in making that category a club clean sweep.

Other Ryston category winners were: Kevin Hewlett (M60), Toby Leigh-Hayton (U17), and Rosie Booth (U15).

Second places went to: Archie Rowe (U9), Penny Seeger (SW), Mel Reed (W35), Mark Doughty (M40), and Les Scott (M55).

Third places went to: Ella Goldring (U11), Evie Goldring (U13), Izzy Sandover (U15), Bailey Took (U15), Sam Tann (U17), Karen Smith (W45), Stewart Robins (M50), and Liz Blakie (W55).

A presentation was made by event organiser Andy Smith to Christopher Milnes (5th M60) on completing his 100th event in the series.

Other Ryston results at the cross-country series at Shouldham

U9B: 7 Beau Loram, 8 Will Saunders, 9 Joshua Smith, 14 Theo Loram.

U9G: 6 Hette Koulman.

U11B: 4 Tyler Pooley, 5 Ackara Black, 8 Oakley Took, 13 Sam Doughty, 14 Riley Bell.

U11G: 7 Ella Matthews.,12 Freya Smollen.

U13B: 7 Kieran Bell, 8 Malakai Took.

U15B: 6 Janis Koulman, 8 Kyle Berry.

U15G: 5 Nina Koulman, 6 Mai Loram.

SM: 4 Andrew Simmonds, 6 John Novgorod, 8 Michael Howlwtt, 10 Kevin Took, 11 Kevin Farquhar, 12 Shaun Haymer.

M45: 9 Alex Killick.

M50 5 Martin Ive, 9 Andy Smith, 13 Jon Benstead.

W50: 5 Sue Smith .

W55: 5 Gill Hart .

M60: 6 Martin Blackburn.