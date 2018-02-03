Ryston’s Susan sets new course record

Ryston Runner Susan Matthews made her mark on the Positive Steps Peddars Way Ultra (48 miles) by finishing fifth overall, first woman, setting a new course record of 6 hours 59 minutes.

Richard Ebbs claimed a top-ten place in 7.31.12, while Neil Stapleton slugged his way through the testing conditions to complete the course in just over nine hours.

Sunday saw eight members troop over to the east of the county to join 667 other runners to tackle the hilly, windy, horrible conditions that faced competitors in the Freethorpe 10.

All bar one of the Ryston representatives who attended the club’s annual awards event the previous evening took part.

Matt Pyatt and Jane Ashby, who had carried home awards the night before, proved their worth by nailing their respective categories.

Pyatt was 1st M40/ seventh overall in a very creditable 57.40, while Jane Ashby took the W65 category honours in 87.48 (385th).

Other Ryston names in the 676 strong finishing list were: Dan Pratt (M40) 67.52, Eamonn McCusker (M60) 78.04, Lisa Pyatt (W40) 79.23, Warren Armstrong (M40) 86.05, Keith Morris (M55) 86.36, Christopher Milnes (M55) 87.58, Martin Blackburn (M60) 93.49.

