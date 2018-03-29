Ryston youngsters play big part in Norfolk triumph

Ryston had seven athletes representing Norfolk at the East Regional Sportshall Championships – and, for the first time ever, Norfolk won all age groups.

They successfully saw off the challenge of Cambridgeshire, Hertforshire, Essex, Suffolk and Bedfordshire with Ryston athletes playing a major part.

Ryston had five athletes in the under-13 boys’ team, who won their age group by 111 points (scoring 677 in total).

Kit Howlett won the speedbounce with 84 in 30 seconds, a new personal best, with club mate Ryan Wood taking home bronze, with scores of 84 and 80.

Howlett also brought the baton home for the first track win of the day for Norfolk in the obstacle relay and was third in his six-lap race.

David MacQueen won the two-lap as well as taking silver in the triple jump and gold in the paarlauf relay.

Liam Clare was fifth in the vertical jump.

And Kieran Bell as well as the other boys was involved in the winning relay teams.

Bea Honeybone was in the under-13 girls’ county team who also won their age group comfortably by 76 points, scoring 684 in total.

Honeybone also participated in her specialist event, the shot put, and performed very well to throw 8.92m, which was a new personal best.

The youngest of the Ryston athletes was Riley Bell in the under-11 boys.

He performed well in the relay as well as his individual event of the ball throw.

Unfortunately, the under-11s do not go to a national final, but the under-13 boys and girls team, as well as the county under-15 teams will all compete in the Manchester final on April 14 and 15.