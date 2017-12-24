Seven King’s Lynn students make the grade

Seven adult and youth students from Lynn’s Kuk Sool Won School took part in a two-hour grading for their next belts.

Students performed their martial arts skills in front of school owners PKJN Darren and KSN Marie Brown and school instructors Andy, Claire and Simon.

Fitness was first on the agenda so, after a good warm- up, came johk sool (kicking), nak bub (falling) and soo ki (hand strikes).

This was followed by the kuk sool won syllabus, starting with Hyung, before a number of self-defence techniques which were not limited to joint locks, throwing, striking and pressure points.

PKJN Darren and KSN Marie confirmed that all the students passed and received their next grade.

Kuk sool won is a traditional Korean martial arts school that teaches: Lil Dragons 4-6 years old, junior/youth 6-13 years-old and adults 13+ years old.

To book a free introduction session, please call Marie on 07957961877 or Darren on 07545239300.

Alternatively, anyone interested should visit the school’s website at: www. kuksoolwonofkingslynn.co.uk