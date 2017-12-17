Smithdon and St Clements High Sports Leaders expertly run swim galas in King’s Lynn

Over the past two weeks all school clusters have been involved in their Swim Galas producing qualifiers for the SSP (School Sport Partnership) Finals on January 17 at St James Pool in Lynn.

At each gala, Sports Leaders have been supporting the event, organising competitors and timing heats.

Leaders.

As always the SSP are very grateful for the help of the Sports Leaders without whom many events would not run so professionally. Pictured are Leaders from (left) Smithdon High School, Hunstanton; and (right) St Clements High School, Terrington.