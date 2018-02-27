Snetterton success as Lynn Motor Club team win class

Team Tilburn, flying the flag for Lynn Motor Club, finished an impressive fourth out of more than 80 entries and won their class on the Snetterton Stage Rally.

The crew, Stephen with his son Jack beside him in the hot seat, were out in their Hylton Gott-backed Ford Escort RS2500 looking for a solid performance to kick off their 2018 campaign.

Stephen said: “I finally got some consistency and sorted out some top five times early on, but the brake pedal went “long” on the seventh stage so we decided to try a quick bleed without any spare fluid.

“It was a mistake, leaving us with rear brakes only for the final stage, which was quite scary.

“The top three crews were on another level but we were happy with our result.”

He said it was made even better by good organisation, big crowds cheering them on – and a sunny spring day at Snetterton – which is rare.

Another Lynn Motor Club entrant, Johnnie Ellis, had a more disappointing and also a more dramatic day out.

He has been a club member for some years and was successful in a Subaru in the UK club scene before moving his rallying to Belgium a couple of years ago.

He recently bought his Mitsubishi and it was a pity to see it smashed into the Snetterton fencing, with the wooden fence pole going straight through the radiator, on past the engine and towards the bulkhead.

Luckily the crew were unhurt.

Hylton Gott’s Volvo and Isuzu dealership, at Crimplesham, of which Stephen is dealer principal, were also among sponsors for the event, which was organised by Anglia Motor Sport Club and was round five of the Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship.

Lynn Motor Club members were also out in force acting as officials and marshals on the day.