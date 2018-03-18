Snettisham’s Phil in Wright place for new racing season

Snettisham racer Phil Wright’s racing year started with a cold day of testing at the Derbyshire circuit of Donington Park last weekend.

Partnering with K-Tec Racing, Wright has added a brand new upgraded engine to his Clio Racer and, with the lap times tumbling compared to last year during testing, he hopes to hit the top podium positions during 2018. Wright finished third in class in the 750mc’s Royal Purple Hot Hatch Championship last year and is hoping to build on that success. Phil’s first round is at Jonathan Palmer’s newly acquired circuit of Donington Park on Sunday.

Wright is supported by Luke Loades of Rounce and Evans Property Management, Shaun Hagen of Shaun Hagen Motor Services and K-TEC Racing Ltd. Thanks also go to Selina Automotive, All Signs and The Norfolk Building Co (UK) Ltd.