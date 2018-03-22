Snettisham sailing sensation tipped for a bright future

Teenage sailing sensation Rose Edmonds is being tipped for a bright future in the sport.

The Snettisham Beach Sailing Club youngster was honoured with the commodore’s special award for her endeavours in 2017 at the club’s annual presentation night.

Trophies were handed out across the board to members who compete at regional, national, European and World championship level.

Edmonds, 14, has already competed in a National Championship, sailing at Pwhelli in North Wales in 2017, and was unable to make the presentation.

The teenager, who first started sailing at Snettisham at the age of six, was in action at Datchet Water, near Windsor, where she was competing in the Topper National Series in the freezing weather.

2018 promises to be a big year for Edmonds, who will shortly be joining the British team for the International Topper Association World Championships, in Longcheer, Shenzhen, in China.

This year saw seventeen different prize-winners at the club’s awards and the new season has just commenced.

From Easter there is a full training and social sailing programme available.

To look at all the available opportunities, visit the club’s website: at www.snetbeach.co.uk

Alternatively, anyone interested can speak to Jane Ellisonon 07938 190 846 or 01485 779 027.

Snettisham Beach Sailing Club, which first started in the late 1930s, has gone from strength-to-strength over the last 20 years.

After purchasing additional land from the RSPB to increase the number of the boat parking spaces, the club received a Sport England “Inspired Facility” grant of £75,000 the following year.

The club, whose new clubhouse was officially opened by Her Royal Highness Princess Anne last year, owns a number of different boats which are used for sailing instruction, and all of which can also be hired by club members.