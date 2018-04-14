South Wootton ace Aaron claims three podiums

South Wootton’s Aaron Alexander claimed three podiums in as many meetings during a busy spell of action in the 200cc Extreme Karting Championships.

Kes Academy pupil Alexander, 12, claimed a full house and the first place trophy in the final at the Teesside Autodrome, Middlesbrough, at the end of March.

His team moved onto the Stretton circuit, in Leicestershire, at the beginning of the month where they won all the heats and the first place trophy in the final again.

At the Shenington circuit, in Oxfordshire, last weekend, Alexander won two of the three heats during some very close racing in which he was one of the fastest cadet drivers of the day.

Despite his best efforts, the youngster had to settle for second place in the final where just half a kart length split the top two on the finishing line.

Aaron said: “Thank you to my family and sponsors BEST@ BARS, TheModernizer.com and a big thanks to Luke Adcock for the awesome paint job on my new helmet.”

