South Wootton gymnasts clinch silver

Two West Norfolk gymnastics teams competed in the Norfolk School Games finals at the UEA Sportspark, in Norwich.

On completion of floorwork and vaulting, the Year 1/2 students from South Wootton and West Lynn both recorded high achieving scores.

Overall, West Lynn finished in sixth place out of 16 while South Wootton Infant finished in second place to win silver medals.

The Games are part of the national initiative which aims to inspire more youngsters to take part in competitive sport.

The event is organised by Active Norfolk and the eight School Sport Partnerships.