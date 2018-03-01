South Wootton’s Aaron claims another full house

South Wootton karting star Aaron Alexander continued his incredible form with another full house on a circuit he had never raced before.

Alexander, 12, managed the feat in the first round of the 200 Extreme championships at the Teesside Autodrome.

After testing on the Saturday, the KES Academy pupil claimed pole position for heat one.

He followed this achievement up by reeling off three heat successes to put him on pole for the final.

The youngster made a good start, opening up a lead of four seconds from the rest of the field, before spinning out when going through the chicane.

Alexander refused to let his mishap faze him and, despite having dropped down to third, he chased down the leaders and passed them both on the south bank turn with two laps to go.

After taking the chequered flag, Alexander also picked up the driver of the day trophy.

His latest exploits came on the back of winning the Honda 200 Cadet Extreme meeting, where he also achieved a ‘full house’ of victories.

